Photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport: police

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they believe carjacked a person at the Orlando International Airport early Monday.

On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect they said was armed with a gun when he approached a victim sitting in a car at the curbside of Frontier Airlines around 12:10 a.m.

Officers said the victim got out of the vehicle and the man got inside of it and drove off. Officers were notified of the incident about 10 to 20 minutes later.

Police put out an alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle. The vehicle was later found in the Casselberry area, OPD said.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his mid 20s with an average build, clean-shaven with dirty blond or brown hair. He was wearing a black crew neck sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

If you recognize him, or have any information, you're asked to contact the police department at 321-235-5300 or report an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.