Curbside carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that is said to have happened curbside at Orlando International Airport around noon on Monday.

The victim was in front of Frontier Airlines at Terminal A when an armed man wearing dark clothing approached the driver, according to investigators. The victim, who was the lone occupant, got out of the vehicle and the suspect got in and fled the area.

"There was approximately a 10–20-minute time-lapse before law enforcement was notified," according to the Orlando Police Department.

Attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPD at 407-246-2425 or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).