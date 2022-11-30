Phantom Fireworks fire: Officials identify man killed in fire in Melbourne fireworks blaze

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne, Florida, which started a fire that quickly engulfed the business.

According to FHP's report, the driver, later identified as John Marcano, of West Melbourne, died at the scene of the fire. His cause of death was not immediately known. It is also not known what caused the crash before he drove into the business.

Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store

FHP said Marcano's vehicle hit the rear of a truck and continued to push the truck through the intersection of S. John Rodes Blvd. and U.S. Highway 192 and into the business parking lot, before he drove through the front window. The driver in the truck was not injured.

FHP said the impact from the crash ignited some of the fireworks inside the building. Soon, flames and smoke – and the occasional firework – filled the sky above the building. Videos shared with FOX 35 from those nearby captured the sounds of multiple fireworks exploding, as fire crews attempted to extinguish the fire.

"Wow. Can you imagine if that place blew," said Chris Webb, who lives about a mile away from the business, which was left in ruins after the fire.

"It was a beautiful big black smoke coming up and son immediately called me up and told me what happened," she said.



Or Vadai also lives nearby and saw the smoke and flames.



"I just started to see a big smoke and I thought what is going on, and I started to take a video and I started to see the fireworks started to go boom boom boom, everything," he said.

Officials said all the employees who were in the building at the time of the crash were able to get out safely. Employees told a FOX 35 reporter that they are not sure yet at what is next for them or the business.





The investigation into the traffic crash and the explosion are both under investigation, FHP said.