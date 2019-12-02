People bundle up, brace themselves for the chill across Central Florida

People are breaking out their jackets and boots for the cold snap across Central Florida.

Monday night, temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s across Central Florida.

FOX 35 meteorologists say the chill should stick around for the next few days.

Three Downtown Orlando shelters - the Salvation Army, the Coalition for the Homeless and the Orlando Union Rescue Mission - expanded their capacity to get people out of the cold.

The organizations say they don't budget for cold nights, but they do it anyway, so donations are always welcome.