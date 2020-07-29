'People are worried': Calls to 211 help line double since the start of COVID-19 pandemic

It is not just your physical health that is affected by COVID-19. The pandemic can also weigh heavily on people's mental health as well. Many people are trying to tackle issues like depression, anxiety, and financial struggles.

Workers at 211 are available to help 24/7. Resource specialists answer calls ranging on topics from depression, suicidal thoughts, and loss of income. Since the pandemic, 211 says that calls have double.

MORE NEWS: 216 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday is Florida's highest daily increase

"We are getting calls from people who are worried that they are not going to be able to pay their rent," Sharon L'Herrou, the President and CEO of Help Line, told FOX 35. "People are worried about their health and safety. People want to know where they can go to get tested."

You can call 211 for assistance at any time of the day and on any day of the week.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.