Pelican with severed beak starving as Wild Florida Rescue attempts to save bird

Time is running out to save a starving pelican. The bird’s lower beak snapped off, and it had no way to eat.

Volunteers at Wild Florida Rescue have made several attempts since last week to save the bird who’s living in a neighborhood pond in Viera, but the bird is scared of humans, making the rescue difficult.

"He’s going to starve to death if we don’t get him," said Debbie Cool who’s one of the volunteer rescuers racing to save the injured bird.

As days pass, reality is setting in for the team of committed volunteers who are doing all they can to save the white pelican in peril.

"It makes you want to cry. It’s awful. I just don’t like to see anything suffer, and the fact that he’s suffering is terrible," said Joe Klein who lives in the neighborhood where the suffering pelican is staying.

Klein called Wild Florida Rescue as soon as he saw the animal in distress last week. The organization is a nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates injured and distressed wildlife in Brevard County. The organization runs on donations, and you can learn more about their efforts by clicking here.

Since the first call from concerned citizens, volunteers with Wild Florida Rescue have been busy trying to catch the bird with the broken beak.

Kayaks and nets couldn’t corral the sick bird on Monday.

"He’s very bad. White pelicans scoop their food, so when he goes to scoop, he has nothing to hold it, so we know he’s not eating," said Cool.

Even though he’s injured, he’s still flying and is terrified of humans, so Monday’s rescue wasn’t successful. The bird flies away at any sign of movement.

"We’re trying to help the poor guy," said Klein.

Rescuers say, on their next attempt, they’re going to try and figure out where the bird is sleeping near the pond because catching him when he isn’t awake may be the only way to save him. At this time, FOX 35 is not sharing the exact location of the bird to protect it. Volunteers are worried that someone without experience may try and approach the animal.

"Unfortunately, as it can’t eat, it continues to deteriorate and as it continues to deteriorate, we’ll be able to catch it," said Adrianne Crawford who’s a rescue captain with Wild Florida Rescue.

The community hopes they can save the animal. They don’t know how it ended up so badly injured, but they know it won’t survive on its own.

"It would be nice if they can get him and help him and if not, at least put him out of his misery," Klein concluded.

If you see the bird in Viera, call the Wild Florida Rescue at 321-831-7881, and don’t approach the injured pelican.