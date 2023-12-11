Florida patient receives partial medical records following closure of Kissimmee clinic

A medical healthcare clinic closure in Kissimmee has prompted state investigators to look at why patients haven't received their medical records back.

It's a story we've been covering since November. The Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center closed its doors on Nov. 1. Patients reached out to FOX 35 weeks later saying they couldn't get access to their records.

Patients told us there was no notice or warning that the facility would close. The only notice they got was if they showed up to the clinic in person, or if they called a number and reached a voicemail alerting them to the closure.

One of those patients, Brian Keck told us he finally received part of his records back recently. He got some records but is still waiting for more.

Weeks ago, the FOX 35 Investigates team called The State Department of Health to see if they were aware of what was going on. The State Department said, "They were investigating the incident, and we're working on getting a solution."

RELATED: State investigating closure of health clinic after patients tell FOX 35 they need medical records

Keck told FOX 35, that shortly after he submitted a complaint online, a state health investigator showed up to his house to get more information on the situation.

The National Patient Advocacy Foundation spoke with FOX 35 about this story. It said what happened in Kissimmee isn't new.

"Well, it's a terrible thing to have happened to patients. Unfortunately, though, it's not the first time I've heard something like this happening," Caitlin Donovan, who works with the National Patient Advocacy Foundation.

According to the National Patient Advocacy Foundation, there are Florida laws that healthcare clinics have to follow.

"Florida has a law that says physicians have to notify patients in the newspaper of record in that area, in the counties they practice, four weeks before they close their practice," Donovan told FOX 35.

Donovan went on to say, "In fact, in Florida, they have to transfer those records to some type of record keeper, some type of facility, or another doctor. They also have to be accessible to patients for up to five years after the closing of that facility."

Dr. Matthew Sparks, a Family Medicine Doctor, spoke with FOX 35 and said this story is an important reminder for patients to save their medical records either by having paper copies or by downloading them.

Dr. Sparks also said it's important to have a list of your current medications, just because you don't have access to your medical records a doctor can look at your medication list and have a general sense of what kind of treatments you have, or need.

Florida State Representative Kristen Arrington, who represents District 46 said in a statement to FOX 35:

"I am deeply troubled about the recent events taking place at the former Central Florida Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center right here in Kissimmee. The owners are breaking the law by keeping each patient’s confidential medical record from them. The law requires owners of patient records to notify patients of a business closure, who the new owners holding their private information are, and to provide patients with a copy of their personal medical records upon request. These patients cannot get their medical records because this failed business is intentionally telling our community they are open and available to fulfill these requests when in reality that has not happened yet. Folks are nervous about their personal information being in limbo, and rightfully so."

The representative went on to say if other patients are having trouble accessing their medical records, they can reach out to her office by emailing zoe.karabenick@myfloridahouse.gov.

You can also file a complaint on the state's website here.

