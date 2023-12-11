Florida teen donates 300 toys to kids at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

A Lake County teen donated nearly 300 toys to children at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Teddy Pentz and his mom Krista brought nearly 300 toys for kids at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children on Monday. Teddy and his mom started "Teddy’s Giant Heart Project" several years ago, and it has gotten bigger and bigger over the years.

The Pentz family that is making their spirits bright this holiday season can’t believe the generosity of their friends, neighbors, and strangers.

Teddy Pentz and his mom Krista brought nearly 300 toys for kids at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

MORE HEADLINES:

"It was a labor of love. It feels so good to finally deliver these toys. They’re going to go in the hands of some great kids," said Krista Pentz, Teddy’s Mom. "Our awesome community full of friends, people we know and strangers have helped us with that and we’re very grateful for it," added Teddy Pentz.

Teddy Pentz and his mom Krista brought nearly 300 toys for kids at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Orlando Health says that during the holiday season, it can be especially hard for children in the hospital.

"When kids are here, during the holiday season, they tend to feel isolated and lonely," said said Jay Brock an Events Manager with Orlando Health. "By providing them something to make them feel more normal, it does improve their experience and time here."

In this season of giving, Teddy and his mom hope sharing their story will inspire others.

"Open your heart and give to someone who may be having a little bit of a tough time," said Krista Pentz.