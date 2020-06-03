Peaceful demonstrations held in DeLand, Flagler Beach

Hundreds took part in demonstrations in Volusia and Flagler counties Wednesday.

The first one kicked off at noon in DeLand. A small group of a couple of dozen people took to the streets of downtown DeLand, making their way to the DeLand Police Department Headquarters. The group then walked to Earl Brown Park where they laid on the street, shutting down Alabama Avenue. Overall, the city said it remained peaceful.

In Flagler County, people gathered at Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach in the evening. More than a hundred people marched over the Moody Boulevard before gathering at Veterans Park.

"The message that I spoke about today was about unification and bringing things together and love,” said a speaker at the demonstration.

Flagler deputies and Flagler Beach police helped control traffic.