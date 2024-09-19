Parts of gun found in Ocoee High School student's backpack, police say

Parts of a handgun were found in a student's backpack at Ocoee High School on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers searched the student's belongings after receiving a tip around 8:30 p.m. that a student may have brought a gun on school grounds, the Ocoee Police Department said.

Authorities discovered the ower half of a handgun, an extended magazine and other contraband inside the student's backpack, but the remaining parts of the weapon were not located.

Students remained in their classroom during the investigation. No one was hurt.

It's unknown if the student is facing any charges.