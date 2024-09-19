Expand / Collapse search

Parts of gun found in Ocoee High School student's backpack, police say

By
Published  September 19, 2024 1:00pm EDT
Ocoee
FOX 35 Orlando

MORE NEWS: Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on efforts to combat school threats

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Superintendent Frederick Heid of Polk County Public Schools in Florida held a joint news conference about combating the recent spike in online school threats.

OCOEE, Fla. - Parts of a handgun were found in a student's backpack at Ocoee High School on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers searched the student's belongings after receiving a tip around 8:30 p.m. that a student may have brought a gun on school grounds, the Ocoee Police Department said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities discovered the ower half of a handgun, an extended magazine and other contraband inside the student's backpack, but the remaining parts of the weapon were not located.

Students remained in their classroom during the investigation. No one was hurt.

It's unknown if the student is facing any charges. 