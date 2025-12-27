Child dies, 13 other people in critical condition after Marion County crash: FHP

The Brief A child has died and other individuals are in critical condition after the crash in the area of US 27 and CR 316, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.



A child has died following an early morning crash in Marion County that involved a motorhome, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of US 27 and CR 316. Officials said an SUV collided with a motorhome, causing the motorhome to overturn.

The motorhome, whose occupants were from Ohio, had a total of 15 people inside the vehicle, according to troopers. A 5-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, according to a release. Twelve others were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. It is unclear at this time if the other occupants are children.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.