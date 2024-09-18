2 Volusia County students, 16 and 17, arrested for alleged school threats: Sheriff Chitwood

The Brief Two students – a 16-year-old and 17-year-old – were arrested Wednesday, accused of posting a threat on social media, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. The students attended T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High. "The threat was on Snapchat. Of course it was a ‘joke,'" Chitwood wrote. Sheriff Chitwood has vowed to release the mug shots and "perp walk" videos of kids – something he is legally allowed to do – to publicly embarrass those suspected of making hoax threats online.



Two high school students – a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old – were arrested on Wednesday after posting a school shooting threat on social media, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said both students attend T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High in Pierson, Florida, which is part of Volusia County Public Schools.

"Two more students are in custody following a school shooting threat. This time it’s a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old at Taylor High in Pierson. The threat was on Snapchat. Of course it was a ‘joke,'" he said.

"We will introduce you to these two in the very near future" — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Sheriff Chitwood has taken a hard line stance on the number of shooting threats that have allegedly been posted by students on social media – and cost his agency thousands of dollars to investigate. Those threats, so far, have been determined to be "jokes," unsubstantiated, or not credible.

Last week during a press conference, Sheriff Chitwood promised to release the mug shots and "perk walk" videos of those students arrested, accused of posting threats. On Monday, he appeared to keep that promise. He released the mug shot of an 11-year-old boy accused of posting a "joke" threat on social media and video of that boy in handcuffs being led into the juvenile detention center.

"Parents, you don't want to raise your kids, I'm going to start raising them. Every time we make an arrest, your kid's photo is going to be put out there. And if I could do it, I'm going to perp walk your kid so that everybody can see what your kid's up to," said Sheriff Chitwood last week.

"The second point of this is, if I can in anyway find out that a parent knew what was going on and wasn't doing anything, your (expletive) is getting perp-walked with them," he said.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Chitwood joined FOX 35's Garrett Wymer on FOX 35 News+, our daily streaming show from 11 a.m. to noon, to discuss the response to his remarks – and the release of that prep walk.

