Parking to cost over $100 near stadium hosting Super Bowl LIV

If you're heading to the Super Bowl, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for parking.

FOX 35's David Martin spotted this parking sign at a shopping plaza just 0.4 miles from Hard Rock Stadium, where the game is being played on Sunday night.

It's not any better if you park at the stadium though. The only parking at the stadium costs $120 for standard-sized vehicles, according to parksuperbowl.com. Parking for larger vehicles, like limousines, luxury, or sprinter vans, costs $240. Then, mini-buses will cost $300 to park, with actual buses costing $360.

MORE NEWS: Places in Central Florida to watch the Super Bowl

Plus, if you park at the stadium, you cannot tailgate. Parksuperbowl.com confirmed that fans are permitted to bring their own food and frosty beverages but they cannot have a grill or erect tents. There will be free entertainment in the Gameday Fan Plaza at the stadium beginning at 2 p.m.

This is the 11th Super Bowl to take place in Miami.

Live coverage of the game begins at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 35.