Heading to the Super Bowl? Here's what roads are closed, where you should park, events, and more

article

Super Bowl LIV is coming to Florida as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at the home of the Miami Dolphins, the Hard Rock Stadium.

NAVIGATING THE ROADS

With that, tens of thousands of people will head to Miami to watch the game. However, roads can easily become ingested, especially as the city shuts down roads for special events and more.

MORE NEWS: 49ers defeat Packers, advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami

For instance, the City of Miami says that there will be road closures on Biscayne Boulevard near Bayfront Park and the Adriene Arsht Center / I-395. Travel on Biscayne near Bayfront Park will be affected starting Wednesday, January 29 through Super Bowl Sunday. Travel on Biscayne Boulevard near the Adrienne Arsht Center will be impacted starting the evening of Friday, January 31 through Super Bowl Sunday.

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

They said that southbound traffic on Biscayne will be rerouted to NE 2nd Avenue. Northbound traffic by Bayfront Park will be rerouted to the Biscayne southbound lanes. Northbound traffic by the Arsht Center will be rerouted to NE 1st Avenue. Access to I-395 will remain.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

For those using rideshare services that weekend, downtown access will be impacted by the road closures and events at Bayfront Park. The City of Miami advises that people walk west to access rideshare. Those heading to I-395, I-95 and Miami Beach are encouraged to walk to NE 1st Avenue to call a rideshare vehicle. Then, those headed to the Brickell area are encouraged to walk to NE 2nd Avenue to call a rideshare vehicle.

Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Other methods of transportation are also available to the public during the Super Bowl events. These include the Metro Rail and the Metromover, which the City of Miami says is the most efficient way to travel. Those coming from Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach can also arrive into the city on the Brightline.

MORE NEWS: Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Trolleys throughout Miami will be affected as well. City officials say that the Coral Way, Allapattah and Biscayne Boulevard Trolley Routes will be impacted from Wednesday, January 29 through Saturday, February 1. According to the city, the changes include:

Biscayne Trolley Route: Route will terminate southbound at the Adrienne Arsht Metromover Stop. Stops 16-49 will not be serviced. For southbound service to downtown Miami and Brickell use the Metromover via Adrienne Arsht Stop.

Allapattah Trolley Route: Route will terminate at NE 1st Avenue. Stops 1-3 & 58-59 will not be serviced. There will be a temporary stop at the School Board Metromover Station. For eastbound service, use the Metromover.

Coral Way Trolley Route: Coral Way Route terminates at Brickell Metromover Station. Stops 32 through 42 and 55 through 57 will not be serviced. For northbound service into downtown, please use the Metromover. There will be express trolleys running from the Government Center to the Port of Miami.

Port Express Trolley Route: Port Express Route will run during Super Bowl week from Port to Government Center stopping at regular Coral Way Route Stops. No additional temporary stops will be added. Connections to Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover can be made at Government Center.

The use of scooters throughout the city will also be affected. Miami officials say that starting Saturday, January 25, cooters will not be allowed on Biscayne Boulevard Way or SE 3rd Street between Brickell Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard, or on the east side of Biscayne Blvd from Biscayne Blvd Way to NE 8th Street. Scooter riders can still utilize the parking corrals on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 5th Street, Flagler Street, and Chopin Plaza.

WHERE TO PARK AT THE GAME

The only parking that will be available for those heading to the game is at the stadium's parking lots, which are managed by the NFL. Permits are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 866-715-7210. On parksuperbowl.com, it states that only those with Super Bowl LIV tickets can park at the stadium. It costs $120 for standard-sized vehicles, including cars and SUVs. It is $240 for any limousines, luxury, or sprinter vans. Then it is $300 for mini-buses and $360 for buses to park.

Photo by Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

All parking lots open at 1 p.m. ET on February 2 and close at 1 a.m. ET on February 3. Overnight parking is not allowed.

MORE NEWS: DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 part of pre-Super Bowl LIV shows

The website also said that all standard size automobile parking permits must be printed ahead of the game at home. You will have to present it to the parking attendant upon entry. Oversized vehicles required printed placards that must be shipped at an additional cost.

Those that need ADA parking must reportedly have a "state-issued ADA tag must accompany your ADA parking permit and the person to whom the tag is issued must be present in the vehicle. Please have your state-issued ADA tag information available when placing your order."

MORE NEWS: 10 best Super Bowl commercials of all time

Tailgating is not allowed in NFL controlled lots due to space, parksuperbowl.com confirmed. Fans are permitted to bring their own food and frosty beverages but they cannot have a grill or erect tents. There will be free entertainment in the Gameday Fan Plaza at the stadium beginning at 2 p.m. though.

People on social media did not react well to the news. For example, @guyzies tweeted "Watch them try to stop Chiefs fans. Ain’t no way people won’t be tailgating there."

“*NO* *TAILGATING* allowed at super bowl!!!??? Whaaaaat?????” another user @royale_tee12 tweeted in surprise.

EVENTS IN MIAMI

Several events will occur in Miami prior to the big game on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Download the FOX 35 News app for the latest Super Bowl news and more

The NFL sponsored ones include:

Super Bowl Live: This is a week-long fan fest at Bayfront Park for guests of all ages. The festival is free to attend and will include several stages of music, shows, parades, fireworks, and more. A full schedule can be found HERE.

Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s: This is a continuous event at the Miami Beach Convention Center for football fans. It will feature a pro football interactive theme park, youth football clinics, NFL merchandise, autograph sessions, and more. It will be held from Saturday, January 25 until Sunday, January 26 and then again on Wednesday, January 29 until Saturday, February 1. More information on the experience can be found HERE

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24: This is the national kick-off for the Super Bowl LIV festivities. It takes place on Monday, January 27 at Marlins Park. Super Bowl players and coaches will address the nation for the first time from a live press conference. This is the only time that the two teams will be in one location before the game. Doors open at 5 p.m., with interviews coming at 7 and 9 p.m. that night. More details can be found HERE

Taste of the NFL: This is a culinary event at the Diplomat Beach Resort that features over 32 America's finest chefs, meet-and-greet photos, and autographs from more than 35 current NFL Players, Hall of Famers and legends. Tickets and more details can be found HERE

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

This is the 11th Super Bowl to take place in Miami. It will air on FOX with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2. FOX 35 News will also have special coverage that morning starting at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando. The News Station's Jayme King and Danielle Knox will be live in Miami.