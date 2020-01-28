Places in Central Florida to watch the Super Bowl

article

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.

Of course, you can watch the Super Bowl in the comfort of your home by settling-in on your sofa and tuning-in to FOX 35 on Sunday, but if you want to share the experience with others, here is a list of Super Bowl events around the area.

To submit information to be included on this list, email details to woflviewerfeedback@foxtv.com.

ORLANDO

Dave & Buster's

8986 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

https://www.daveandbusters.com/

VIP PACKAGES $35 and $50

-Seating in Sports Lounge for prime viewing on big screens

-All you can eat bar burgers, pizza bites, mac & cheese, and french fries!

-$20 game card with UNLIMITED Video Game Play!*

- Guaranteed seating

Wall Street Plaza

25 Wall St.

Orlando, FL 32801

https://www.wallstplaza.net/

FREE EVENT, 21 AND UP ONLY

-Block party and specials start at 4 p.m.

-Grab your friends and sit down in front of our massive 16 ft. LED TV on Wall Street

-Watch the big game inside any of seven bars

-Drink specials all game long



Graffiti Junction

700 East Washington St.

Orlando, FL 32801

https://graffitijunktion.com

FREE EVENT

-Wing special includes 50 wings for $50

-Wear team gear and get free shot for every touchdown you team makes



Lion's Pride Orlando

123 West Church Street

Orlando, FL 32801

https://lionsprideorlando.com/

FREE EVENT, 21 AND UP ONLY

-Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

-Game displayed on all 30+ screens throughout the venue

-DJs will be playing Hip-Hop, R&B, and Caribbean music

Teak Neighborhood Grill

6400 Time Square Ave.

Orlando, FL 32835

FREE EVENT

-Kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

-142 inch Big Screen! and 22 other TVs

-$1 wings

-$4 Amsterdam drinks, $6 doubles

-$3.50 20oz Bud Light, Miller Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Coors Light,

-$12 Domestic buckets and $15 Import buckets



Delaney Street Baptist Church

1919 Delaney Avenue

Orlando, FL 32806

http://www.delaneychurch.com/

FREE EVENT

-Brief worship service at 6:30 p.m. with big game viewing in the gym

-Bring your favorite Chili recipe for the cook-off to the gym before the service or you could bring a side dish or chili-fixings to share.

DAYTONA BEACH

Main Street Station

316 Main Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

ALL YOU CAN EAT & DRINK PACKAGE $40

-Pre-gaming starts at 4 p.m.

-All you can eat and drink with Domestic & Import Beer, Shot specials

-Nachos along with Burgers and Dogs

-Halftime door prize



Dave & Buster's

1507 Cornerstone Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

-All You Can Eat Wings and Unlimited Video Simulator Play for $19.99 per person!

-Enjoy $4 Ice Cold 22 ounce Bud Light or Miller Light Drafts

-Select $5 Appetizers

-$5 Sam Adams Seasonal or Lagunitas IPA pints.

Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort

100 N Atlantic Ave.

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGE TICKET $27

-From 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Doc Bales' Grill

-Experience the big game on large screen TVs with wall-to-wall sports coverage

-All you can eat game day snacks; $3 domestic drafts, $5 wine, $12 domestic pitchers and $19 margarita pitchers

-Alcohol not included in package price.

LAKE MARY

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Restaurant and Pub

951 Market Promenade Ave.

Lake Mary, FL 32746

FREE EVENT

-$25 bucket of beer & 10 wings

-Game-day $5 NFL food menu and the drink specials

-$2.50 Aluminum Bottles

-$5 Stoli, Bacardi and Bushmills

-$6 Doubles and $2 shot specials

LAKE NONA

Park Pizza & Brewing Company

6941 Lake Nona Blvd #100

Orlando, FL 32827

FREE EVENT

-$4 pints, $5 flights

-Buffalo chicken dip at $9 per order

MERRITT ISLAND

Kenya's 9th Annual Super Bowl Party SpareTime Bar & Grill

600 North Courtenay Pkwy

Merritt Island, Fl 32953

$30 ALL YOU CAN EAT!

-Food prepared by Chef Kenya!

-Ribs, wings, crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, steak, chicken and more

-$4 Domestic Pitchers!

-50/50 Raffle

-Door Prizes @HalfTime

-Free Superbowl Souvenir Cup

SANFORD

West End Trading Company Sanford

202 S Sanford Ave.

Sanford, Florida 32771

https://www.drinkatwestend.com/

FREE EVENT

-Enjoy 2-4-1's on everything until kickoff

-Watch on 11 HD TV's with full sound



Seminole Church

5070 Orange Blvd.

Sanford, FL 32771

FREE EVENT

-Door open a half-hour before kick-off at 6 p.m.

-Super Bowl Party will again feature super-sized screens

-Sodas will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.

ROCKLEDGE

The Twisted Birch Sports Bar & Grill

1279 Admiralty Boulevard

Rockledge, FL 32955

http://www.twistedbirchgrill.com/

$30 RESERVED SEATING FOR THE EVENT

-Snacks such as chips/salsa, mixed nuts, popcorn and more will be served to each table

-Half Time Buffet may vary but includes: Wings, Crab legs, Steak Skewers, Ham and Swiss Deli Sliders and more

-One additional Raffle Ticket included for door prizes

-Game will be played with sound

-Drink, Giveaways and More

-Seating begins at 5 p.m.

WINDERMERE

Bloodhound Brew

5801 Conroy Rd.

Orlando, FL 32835

https://www.bloodhoundbrew.com/

$25 ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET

-$2 Yuengling and Miller Drafts for 1st Quarter!

-$2 Shots, $3 Craft Drafts, $4 Cocktails!

-25 TV Screens, 2 Bars, Indoor and Outdoor seating!

-Buffet will include Wings, Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Chilli, Soup, Mac and Cheese, and a lot more!

-Call 407 578 5711 or email contact@bloodhoundbrew.com to reserve your places!

WINTER PARK

Calvary Super Chili Bowl Party at Connection Lounge

1199 Clay Street

Winter Park, FL 32789

http://calvaryorlando.org

FREE EVENT FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM

- Smoker on-site and ready to grill meat that you bring to the party.

-Chili winners announced during the half time show

Copper Rocket

106 Lake Ave.

Maitland, FL 32751

http://www.thecopperrocket.com/

FREE EVENT

-30+ TVs all showing the game; 59 cents per wing & Slider specials



