Parents, students at Orlando elementary school surprise crossing guard with holiday gifts

FOX 35 viewer Summer Cohen and other parents of students at Laureate Park Elementary School in Orlando helped spread holiday cheer by surprising their favorite crossing guard.

Cohen said, "Ms. Brenda is a staple of our community. She’s tough, but has so much love for our kids, that it shows everyday. They keep our littles safe everyday and no amount of money or gifts will thank them for their service to our community. What started out as just wanting to give our Laureate Park Elementary crossing guards a nice dinner out, became a generous donation to the amount of over $400 each for Ms. Brenda and Mr. Frank!"

Message FOX 35 News on Facebook with your video and news tips and you might see them on TV and online.