Florida 'dangerous dog' bill: Parents of boy mauled to death by dogs optimistic bill will become law

The Brief Florida lawmakers passed the "Pam Rock Act," aimed at tightening regulations on dangerous dogs after the deaths of Pam Rock and 8-year-old Michael Millett. The law, awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature, would require dangerous dogs to be confined, microchipped, and insured. Families of the victims vow to keep fighting for even tougher penalties against negligent dog owners.



Florida’s dangerous dog bill is one step closer to becoming law. On Monday, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate. The week before, it passed unanimously in the Florida House. Now, it heads to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk.

'This is how we want him to be remembered'

What we know:

Florida’s "Pam Rock Act," a bill aimed at strengthening regulations on dangerous dogs, has passed unanimously in both the state Senate and House. It now awaits Governor Ron DeSantis' signature.

The legislation would require owners of dangerous dogs to securely confine their animals, ensure they are microchipped, spayed or neutered, documented in a statewide registry, and covered by $100,000 in liability insurance. Law enforcement would also be granted the same authority as animal control officers under the law.

What we don't know:

It is still uncertain whether Gov. DeSantis will officially sign the bill, although supporters remain hopeful. It’s also unclear whether the law’s current provisions will be enough to prevent future tragedies, with some, including Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, arguing that stricter measures are still needed.

The backstory:

The act is named for Pam Rock, a Putnam County mail carrier who was killed in 2022 by a pack of dogs with a known history of aggression. Michael Millett, an 8-year-old from Volusia County, was similarly mauled to death by two roaming dogs earlier this year. In both cases, no criminal charges have been filed against the dog owners. The families of both victims have now united to advocate for stronger legal protections.

Big picture view:

The legislation represents a significant step in holding dog owners accountable in Florida, but advocates like Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood warn it’s just the beginning. Community leaders and grieving families are calling for even harsher penalties in future legislation, recognizing that while the bill addresses immediate safety measures, broader change is still needed to protect residents.

What they're saying:

The Pam Rock Act aims at strengthening regulations on dangerous dogs. The act is named after a Putnam County mail carrier who was brutally killed in 2022 by a pack of dogs – with a known vicious history. The Rock family is now partnering with Michael Millett’s parents to fight for change. Michael, 8, was mauled to death by two dogs that were roaming his Volusia County neighborhood on January 13.

The new law can’t change Michael’s fate, but his parents, Michael Millett and Tiffani Connell said it could save another family from heartbreak.

"This is how we want him to be remembered," said Connell, pointing to photos of Michael on her T-shirt. "A smiling, happy, super funny, such an amazing little kid. Like just a little built-in best friend."

No charges have been filed in Michael or Pam’s cases. Michael’s parents say it’s a connection they never wanted but are glad to have the support.

"Out of all people, they know how we feel," said Connell.

The law would require dangerous dogs be securely confined, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and documented in a statewide dangerous dog registry.

"It's almost more about holding the owner accountable, more so than the dog," said Millett.

The law would also mandate dangerous dog owners to have $100,000 in liability insurance, and it gives law enforcement officers the same authority as animal control officers. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said it doesn’t go far enough.

"You shouldn't get a free pass because your animal never bit anybody before, and then it mauls a child to death," Chitwood said. "This is just the first step. You know there's a lot of other things we need to do to protect our residents from dangerous dogs."

Chitwood testified before lawmakers in Tallahassee advocating for the law. He said this case sticks with him.

"When I went to see Michael during the autopsy, it was one of the most horrific things that I’ve ever seen done to a child," Chitwood said.

Chitwood and Michael’s parents hope to fight for harsher penalties for dangerous dog owners in the future. According to Millett and Connell, from their front door, they can see the house of the person who owned the dogs that killed Michael.

"They're free to live their lives and were suffering in the worst way possible," said Connell.

The dogs have been euthanized. Chitwood expects Governor DeSantis to sign off on the bill.

"How do you look at these families and know something was taken from them, that they'll never ever get back?" Chitwood asked. "Fingers crossed there's maybe a good chance that the Governor signs this by next week."

Millett and Connell said they would gladly make the trip back to Tallahassee to be there for the moment.

"Hopefully the Governor signs it, and then we can next year between us and the rock family will be up and Tallahassee again fighting for stricter laws," said Millett.

What's next:

If passed, the law would go into effect July first.

