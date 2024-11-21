Expand / Collapse search

Palm Beach County deputies killed in morning crash

By
Published  November 21, 2024 1:02pm EST
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Credit: WPTV

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Palm Beach County deputies are dead, and a third is in critical condition after a crash Thursday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on Southern Boulevard near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. with the latest updates. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: