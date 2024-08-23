Palm Bay teacher accused of dragging, straddling student with disabilities before locking her in bathroom

Stream FOX 35:

A Sunrise Elementary teacher was arrested Thursday after an investigation revealed she allegedly dragged and straddled a student with disabilities before locking her in a bathroom for at least eight minutes, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department arrested Beatriz Rapisarda who is now facing charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and false imprisonment of a child under 13. The 41-year-old teacher has since been placed on administrative leave amid the law enforcement investigation, a spokesperson for Brevard County Schools told FOX 35.

The alleged incident happened inside the intellectually disabled classroom at Sunrise Elementary, sparking an investigation. The classroom has about 13 students ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade, police said.

Police determined that Rapisarda, in front of several witnesses, "physically pushed the student and restrained the child by grabbing their wrists." An arrest affidavit said the student was "low functioning, and only slightly verbal."

The arrest affidavit also shed more light on the incident, according to witnesses who said they saw Rapisarda allegedly push the student "at least twice" and grab her wrist, pulling "her straight up." Additionally, police said the teacher "got on top of the student, straddled her as the student was on her back, and pinned the student's arms to the ground."

Rapisarda then allegedly "dragged" the student to the bathroom, which Rapisarda uses as a "form of punishment," witnesses told police, according to the arrest affidavit.

Witnesses also detailed an incident that happened the day before, where Rapisarda allegedly closed the student in the bathroom for about eight to 10 minutes after pulling her across the classroom while she was kicking and screaming.

"The student tried to crawl away when the teacher then dragged the student to the bathroom on her back, by both wrists, and proceeded to hold the bathroom door almost completely shut as the student banged on it to exit the bathroom," the affidavit continued. "The teacher also had her arm on the door to prevent the student from exiting the bathroom. … The witnesses stated that this action was so shocking that one of them left the classroom and notified their supervisor."

In another incident on Tuesday, Rapisarda also allegedly "wrapped" the student in a Styrofoam mat "burrito style" and held her in place for about five to seven minutes, the affidavit said.

All witnesses interviewed by police said Rapisarda's behavior was "unacceptable" and "aggressive," and described her as "very controlling."

"The witnesses also stated the teacher has a bathroom schedule for all of the [students with disabilities] and she has denied them using the bathroom if they don't go at their allotted time," the affidavit continued.

Rapisarda was taken into custody at the school on Thursday and has been booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she remains held without bond.

The Palm Bay Police Department issued the following statement regarding the incident:

The Palm Bay Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of individuals within our community especially our youth. We will continue to work closely with the school and our partners at the Department of Children and Families to ensure incidents such as this one are not repeated.

