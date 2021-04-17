Palm Bay police search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Palm Bay police are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a traffic crash involving "multiple fatalities."

Officers say the crash happened in the area of Palm Bay Road and Babcock Street on Saturday.

Based on information from witnesses, traffic homicide investigators said they are looking for a dark blue Chrysler 300 that left the scene of the crash dragging its front bumper.

Investigators said the vehicle was last seen traveling north on Babcock Street from Palm Bay Road.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle police are looking for is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department.