Palm Bay fire that left woman dead, her brother 'severely burned' now being investigated as homicide: police

The Brief Police are now investigating a fire at a home in Palm Bay, which resulted in the death of a woman and left her brother in critical condition, as a homicide. Authorities said the blaze broke out at a residence on Balue Lane on March 3. The cause of the fire and additional details regarding the evidence uncovered that led to a homicide investigation were not immediately released by authorities.



The Palm Bay Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating a house fire, which left a woman dead and her brother critically injured, as a homicide.

What they're saying:

"Investigators have been working diligently to determine the circumstances and motive surrounding this incident," a spokesperson for the police department said. "After several interviews and a review of the evidence, this incident is being investigated as a homicide."

"We want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community," officials added.

The backstory:

On March 3, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a residence regarding a fire with reported injuries on Balue Lane. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been severely burned, along with two other individuals.

The burned victims, later identified as siblings Louella Mitchel, 67, and Mitchell Henry, 65, were airlifted to Orlando for treatment. On Thursday, police reported that Mitchel had succumbed to her injuries, while her brother remains in critical condition.

The identities of the other two individuals, who also sustained injuries, have not been released. They were treated at local hospitals for smoke inhalation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire and additional details regarding the evidence uncovered that led to a homicide investigation were not immediately released by authorities.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: