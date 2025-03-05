Woman dead, brother critically injured in Palm Bay house fire

The Brief A house fire in Palm Bay left one woman dead and her brother in critical condition. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and distress calls during the incident. Investigators, including the state’s Fire Marshal, are working to determine the cause of the deadly fire.



A house fire in Palm Bay left one woman dead and her brother in critical condition.

Fire reportedly woke nearby neighbors

What we know:

A house fire occurred in Palm Bay just before midnight on Monday, resulting in the death of 67-year-old Louellea Mitchell and severe burns to her brother, Mitchell Henry, who remains in critical condition. The fire spread quickly, engulfing the house. Investigators, including the state’s Fire Marshal, are working to determine the cause.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators have not yet released details on how or why the fire started.

The backstory:

The fire reportedly woke nearby neighbors, with one of them, Frank Guite, hearing an explosion and seeing the house engulfed in flames. Guite also mentioned hearing Louellea Mitchell crying out in distress. The fire spread rapidly, leaving the home charred and still under investigation by authorities.

Local perspective:

Neighbors expressed shock over the fire, particularly as Mitchell Henry was often seen sitting near the house every day. This tragedy has left the community shaken, as locals process the loss and support the family.

What they're saying:

Frank Guite described the scene, stating, "We heard an explosion. It woke us up. It was crazy. I looked out the window and the house was on fire." He also mentioned hearing Louellea Mitchell cry, "What did you do, what did you do?"

John Schmidt, another neighbor, expressed disbelief, saying, "It blows my mind because he sits right there. Every day. All day."

