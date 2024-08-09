Woman dead, man shot by police following armed domestic disturbance in Palm Bay, police say

Update (12:30PM): Police said a woman was found dead inside a home in Palm Bay, and that a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by officers.

Police responded to a home on Biarritz Street NW around 9 a.m. regarding a suspicious incident. Police said it was later determined to be an armed domestic disturbance.

Police Chief Mariano Augello told reporters that three officers would be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

"My prayers are to the family of our victim this morning," Chief Augello said. "I pray for the men and women that serve this city and service our community. I pray for them everyday, but I'm going to pray for them a little bit harder today."

Chief Augello did not release the woman's name or the names of the officers involved.

Original story:

The Palm Bay Police Department said a scene has been "secured" following a "critical incident" near Biarritz Street NW on Friday morning.

At 9:42 a.m. the Palm Bay Police Department posted on Facebook about a large police presence in the area and asked people to avoid the area. Less than an hour later, the post was updated to let people know that the "scene has been secured."

Police have not released any additional details about what happened. However, a press conference has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. outside the police department's headquarters. FOX 35 plans to stream that press conference on FOX35Orlando.com/live, FOX Local, and YouTube.