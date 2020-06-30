Expand / Collapse search

Palm Bay girl critical following shooting incident, according to police

Palm Bay
FOX 35 Orlando
PALM BAY, Fla. - Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department are at the scene of a shooting involving a child.

There was a large presence of law enforcement officers at a residence on Washington Street early Tuesday evening. Few details have been released by authorities.  Detectives would only say that girl under the age of 10 had suffered a gunshot wound and her condition was listed as "critical."

According to the police department, no suspect is being sought in this ongoing investigation.  This is a developing story.  FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.  Check back for updates.