Palisades fire suspect extradited to California, faces federal arson charges

The Brief Jonathan Rinderknecht has been moved from Florida to L.A. to face charges in the deadly January wildfire. Prosecutors allege he ignited a small fire on Jan. 1 that later exploded into a blaze, killing 12. Officials continue to investigate his mental health and potential motive.



The man accused of starting the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this year, has been transferred from Florida to California.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested earlier this month along Florida's Space Coast.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Rinderknecht faces three serious charges: destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

Rinderknecht is accused of igniting a fire on New Year’s Day that smoldered for nearly a week before erupting into a deadly blaze on Jan. 7.

That fire swept through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, leaving 12 dead in hillside neighborhoods. It was one of two major fires in Los Angeles County that day, which collectively killed over 30 people and destroyed more than 17,000 structures.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the motive behind the alleged arson or whether Rinderknecht had a known history of setting fires. His mental health has also been cited as a concern—one reason a federal magistrate ordered him to remain in custody—but it remains unclear if a formal psychiatric evaluation has been completed.

The backstory:

Rinderknecht, who lived in Southern California at the time of the fire, had been staying in central Florida for about five months before his arrest.

Authorities say he was living with his sister and brother-in-law near the Space Coast. He was first interviewed by investigators on January 24, more than two weeks after the fire erupted.

Since then, officials say they've methodically ruled out alternative causes like lightning or fireworks while building their case, including examining his phone data to pinpoint his movements on the day of the fire.

