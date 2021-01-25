Owners of Apopka assisted living facility still waiting for vaccine

As some assisted living facilities are scheduling their second dose of the vaccine, several are still waiting on their first dose.

"There was a lot of confusion as to who was going to perform the vaccination clinics."

Reggie and Susan Kornegay said it’s been frustrating trying to get their patients at Wellsprings Residence Assisted Living facility vaccinated.

They were told they’d receive 24 hours notice, but a few weeks ago, "All of a sudden we receive a call saying, 'Hey, we’re on our way,' Sunday morning with no warnings. There’s no one here except for the residents and a couple of staff. It’s a Sunday morning."

Susan says it would be impossible to prepare their 19 residents without any notice. "I’m like, 'No, we’re not refusing, we’ve been begging, clamoring, trying to get us to get vaccinated."

Advertisement

Governor DeSantis has been focusing on getting the vaccine for our most vulnerable population at 4,000 facilities since December.

"The top priority should be staff and residents at long-term care facilities. That has been where we have seen the greatest mortality with the long-term care residents.," Gov. DeSantis said.

He says it’s going slow because they don’t have enough of the vaccine.

"Clearly, if I got twice as many doses for Pfizer and Moderna that I’m getting now, I can get through the seniors that much quicker," Gov. DeSantis said.

Reggie and Susan said it’s important that their residents and staff get vaccinated soon.

We asked, "The governor says he hopes to have all facilities vaccinated by February 1. What do you think of that?"

Susan said, "I’m not sure that’s going to happen the way they’re doing it right now."

Governor DeSantis says senior citizens can also take COVID antibodies if they don’t want to take the vaccine.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.