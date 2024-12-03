Lockdowns lifted for multiple St. Cloud schools after phone call threat was received Tuesday morning

article

Update:

"A Police sweep of the school reveals nothing found...and any lockdowns should be lifted soon", Andrew Sullivan, St. Cloud Police.

Original:

Three schools in St. Cloud were placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threat was reported at St. Cloud High School.

Officials say everyone is safe, and the lockdowns were implemented as a precautionary measure.

St. Cloud High, Michigan Avenue Elementary, and St. Cloud Middle were locked down after authorities were alerted to a potential threat involving an unauthorized individual attempting to come onto the high school campus, according to Dana Schafer, Chief Communications Officer for Osceola County Schools.

Parents of students at all three schools are being notified about the situation.

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the threat or how long the lockdowns will remain in place.

The school district is coordinating with law enforcement to investigate the matter.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops.