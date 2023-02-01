Overturned truck shuts down section of I-4 near theme parks

A crash involving what appears to be an overturned septic tank truck on I-4 has shut down the westbound lanes near State Road 417 in Osceola County on Wednesday morning.

Backups are building in both directions near World Drive. SKYFOX flew over the scene where first responders appear to be working to rescue the driver.

Alternate route: Get off on US-192 to World Drive then hop back on I-4 westbound, or head over to State Road 429.