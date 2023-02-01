Florida high school principal accused of keying car in Publix parking lot

The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested after being allegedly caught on camera keying someone's car in a Publix parking lot.

Police say Nathaniel Fancher is facing a criminal mischief charge.

According to a charging affidavit, on Jan. 26, police were called to the Publix at 4401 13th Street in St. Cloud and spoke to the victim who said their car had been keyed while they were inside the store. The manager provided security video that reportedly showed the suspect damaging the car.

Police said they were able to track security video back into the store and identified Fancher as the suspect.

St. Cloud police spoke with Fancher over the phone and said they needed to speak with him about what happened at Publix a few days prior, to which Fancher reportedly asked: "Is this about the car?" When they said yes, Fancher reportedly asked if he was under arrest.

Fancher then explained he was in New York and would be back in town on Jan. 31.

The charging affidavit goes on to say that on Jan. 31, Fancher contacted police and asked if there was a way to contact the victim and pay for the damage. He also reportedly asked if he could avoid being arrested or having a mugshot taken. The damage on the victims' vehicle was around $3,700.

Fancher reportedly contacted the school resource officer at St. Cloud High School where he is the principal and admitted to keying the car, then asked "how much trouble am I in?" Police then met with Fancher and after being interviewed, he was arrested.

The school district says a message was sent out to parents informing them about this arrest and adding that until the police investigation is over, Fancher will be on administrative leave.