2 Central Florida school districts scrap AP Psychology, introduce new options amid state 'ban' on course

Two of Central Florida's largest school districts have decided to no longer offer AP Psychology after a move from the Florida Department of Education that said it will no longer allow the course to be offered for college credit amid sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum concerns.

The College Board announced the AP Psychology "ban" on Thursday, saying the Florida Department of Education is "(derailing) the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state, according to a statement.

While the Department of Education issued a statement to FOX 35 News saying the AP Psychology course, which features a framework that asks students to "describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development," according to the College Board, was not actually banned, it would not be eligible for college credit if schools continue to teach the course.

"The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year. We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly," a spokesperson for the Department of Education said. "The other advanced course providers (including the International Baccalaureate program) had no issue providing the college credit psychology course."

The College Board said any AP Psychology course taught in Florida would violate either Florida law – under Gov. Ron DeSantis' new Parental Rights in Education bill, which was recently expanded to outlaw the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in all elementary, middle, and high schools in the state – or college requirements. Because of this, the College Board is advising Florida school districts to not offer the course until the state reverses its decision, according to a statement.

The American Psychological Association said any course that excludes this curriculum should not be offered for college credit.

Orange County Public Schools: ‘No longer a potential course option’

In a message from Orange County Public Schools to families obtained by FOX 35 News, the school district said AP Psychology is "no longer a potential course option for Florida students to receive college credit."

The school district said it is working to identify alternative options for students' schedules if they are already enrolled in the course.

Any further guidance would come from the schools individually, OCPS said.

Orange County Public Schools begin the 2023-34 school year next week on Thursday, August 10.

Featured article

Seminole County Public Schools: We ‘developed a plan’

Seminole County Public Schools is replacing AP Psychology with AP Seminar, a spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

"Our team has been working diligently to identify a solution that allows our students to pursue their educational interests and college credit while ensuring compliance with State Law," Superintendent Serita Beamon said in a statement. "We believe this solution provides both outcomes, and I’m proud of the tireless dedication of our leadership, school administration, and educators for ensuring our students have these kinds of opportunities."

AP Seminar is defined by the College Board as "a foundational course that engages students in cross-curricular conversations that explore the complexities of academic and real-world topics and issues by analyzing divergent perspectives. Students learn to investigate a problem or issue, analyze arguments, compare different perspectives, synthesize information from multiple sources, and work alone and in a group to communicate their ideas."

This AP Seminar course will "emphasize the study of psychology" and "teachers will prepare lessons and encourage research in psychology in preparation for the AP Seminar exam," according to the school district.

This course would allow students in Seminole County to pursue their interest in psychology, while still being able to earn college credit.

Any students enrolled in AP Psychology will see a change to AP Seminar on their schedules starting in the 2023-24 school year.

Seminole County Public Schools start school on Thursday, August 10.

How other Central Florida school districts are responding to AP Psychology ‘ban’

Marion County and Volusia County both said they are waiting from guidance from the Florida Department of Education on how to proceed with the new changes.

Marion County Public Schools start school Thursday, August 10, while Volusia County starts on Monday, August 14.