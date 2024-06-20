Over $1 million worth of cocaine found off Florida coast, officials say

article

Boaters in the Florida Keys discovered 65 pounds of cocaine floating in the ocean earlier this week, according to law enforcement officials.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of over $1 million, were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol, said Samuel Briggs, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Miami sector. They were found about 7 miles off the coast of Islamorada.

"We appreciate the support from Good Samaritan’s (sic) in our community," Briggs said on X, alongside a video of the cocaine bricks in Border Patrol's custody.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted another photo of the cocaine on its Facebook page, which shows an apparent bald eagle on the front of the packaging.

Over 20 individually wrapped kilograms of cocaine were found off the coast of the Florida Keys on June 15, 2024. (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

There were over 20 individually wrapped kilograms of cocaine, deputies added.