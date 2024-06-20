4 fentanyl dealers charged in Florida college student's drug overdose death: DOJ

article

Four fentanyl dealers have been indicted in connection to the death of a University of South Florida student, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Miguel Cintron, 35, Marquise Trant, 35, David Chudhabuddhi, 37, and Darrius Gustafon, 20 are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

According to the DOJ, the four men distributed a lethal amount of fentanyl that led to the death of a student attending the University of South Florida on February 16.

Following the student's death, the four men continued to sell fentanyl to undercover deputies and detectives within the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

While executing a search warrant at Cintron's home, detectives found firearms, several rounds of ammunition, more than seven kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of black tar heroin, 1,200 pressed pills containing fentanyl and over $200,000 in cash.

If convicted, the four men face a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years to life in federal prison.