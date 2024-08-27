Osceola School Board rejects motion to implement chaplains in schools

The Osceola County School Board denied a motion Tuesday night to implement chaplains in schools.

The decision follows a recent controversy surrounding a previous school board meeting where The Satanic Temple offered their own Ministers of Satan to advise students.

People on both sides of the debate took to the podium during the meeting. Those who were in favor of the chaplains say they are necessary for protecting students’ mental health and preventing suicide. Those on the other side said the implementation would infringe upon students’ rights.

District 3 Board member Jon Arguello brought about Tuesday’s motion to adopt the Florida Department of Education’s recommendation for chaplains. The board voted 3-2 against it.

Lucien Greaves, who is the spokesperson and co-founder of The Satanic Temple, attended the meeting. He spoke with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns and said, "Religious liberty means that you really can't give public accommodations to one religion or preference, or one religion over any others."

The Satanic Temple, among many others, voiced its concern over chaplains in Osceola Schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the program into law in April to provide aid to students in Florida public schools. A school chaplain is a religious leader who can provide spiritual counseling to students, similar to a guidance counselor.

Rabbi David Kay is a member of the Interfaith Council of Central Florida. When he took to the podium, he said, "Bringing our religious leaders into schools is not only unnecessary. It is counterproductive."

Other faith leaders spoke about why implementing chaplains is a step in the right direction. Kissimmee Christian Church Pastor Jim Book said, "I applaud what the governor is doing. I think to marginalize people of faith and to demonize people of faith is an example where we don't include them."

When it comes to refusing chaplains, he goes on to say, "We practice discrimination against people of faith."

Another member of the public also spoke about the need for spiritual support for students in a crisis. She said, "Our children are broken, and they're hurting, and they need all the help they can get."

FOX 35 has contacted the Governor’s Office for a comment on the Osceola School Board decision.

