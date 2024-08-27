Deputies search for 2 men who allegedly kidnapped, beat, choked Okahumpka woman

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder a woman in Okahumpka. The woman said she was attacked on her back porch, dragged into the woods, beaten, and choked but managed to escape. Authorities are seeking information to identify the suspects, with a $1,000 reward being offered for tips leading to an arrest.



The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for two men accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder a 39-year-old woman in Okahumpka. The sheriff’s office hopes some residents of the small town of around 220 people may have tips to help identify the suspects.

FOX 35 News spoke with a couple who said the incident occurred in their backyard. Although they chose not to be named, the couple shared that they have lived in Okahumpka for over 60 years and have always considered it a safe place. With the attackers still at large, they are now reconsidering that perception.

"The detectives are trying to figure out exactly why this could have happened or the reasoning behind it," said Cpl. Chanel Martin with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was smoking a cigarette on her back porch when she was struck from behind by something that "made her see fireworks." An incident report indicates that two men then dragged her into the woods, beat her, and attempted to strangle her with a rope.

The woman, who had a pocketknife, told deputies that it might have scared the men off.

"In something like this, it’s just important to try and defend yourself in any way possible by using any resources around you," Cpl. Martin said.

The images shown are composites of people of interest in a kidnapping that occurred in the Okahumpka area on August 20, 2024.

The woman was able to crawl back to the house to get help. Investigators believe that the knife may have saved the woman’s life, along with the efforts of a man who called 911 and the dispatcher who provided guidance.

"She’s bleeding out of her face and everything else. I need somebody here right now," the man told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher, who could hear the woman breathing hoarsely, walked the man through CPR steps.

"1, 2, 3, 4, keep going," the dispatcher can be heard saying in a recording of the 911 call. "Just keep her on her side, okay?"

The woman is expected to recover. The focus now is on identifying the attackers and understanding their motives.

"We do know that the area where the incident occurred is known for a heavy transient population, so they're not ruling that out," Cpl. Martin said. "We're just seeking the community's assistance to see if either suspect looks familiar to them or if they have any information that could lead to identifying who they are."

Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS 98477).