Illegal berry picking leads to arrests of undocumented immigrants in Brevard County: Sheriff

Several undocumented immigrants were arrested in Brevard County for illegal berry picking, with Sheriff Wayne Ivey expressing frustration over the difficulty of deporting them.

Some of the suspects have previously been deported but returned to the U.S. illegally, only to commit more crimes, according to Ivey.

The arrests began when an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) noticed a suspicious U-Haul on Interstate 95 near the Beachline Expressway in Cocoa. The investigation led deputies to discover a truck with over 9,000 pounds of stolen palmetto berries, valued at more than $7,000.

"They were here illegally in our country. Several of them had been deported before. They had come back illegally, and here they are committing more crimes," Sheriff Ivey said.

While all the suspects were arrested, Ivey doubted they would soon be deported. He criticized the immigration system, arguing that it only prioritizes deportation for violent offenders.

MORE STORIES:

"What I don’t understand is they broke the law to come here. We can’t deport them unless they do a violent crime. What we’re basically saying is, let’s wait until they kill a U.S. citizen or severely injure someone," Ivey said.

Legal experts acknowledge the strain on immigration resources, which limits the ability to deport all undocumented immigrants.

"There’s not enough resources to deport everyone. That’s the bottom line. They have to pick and choose," said Geoffrey Golub, a criminal trial defense attorney. Golub added that immigration officials prioritize violent criminals over others due to limited resources.

Sheriff Ivey vowed to continue arresting undocumented immigrants in Brevard County but believes the system is flawed if those arrested can remain in the country and continue committing crimes.

"There’s no consequences for illegally entering our country. There’s apparently no consequences for committing crimes while you’re here because you’re not getting deported. Once they get out of jail, they’re not coming back to court," Ivey said.

Florida recently made picking palmetto berries a felony, resulting in stiffer penalties. Everyone involved in this case was jailed on a $2,500 bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: