Osceola County students subject to random metal detector searches this upcoming school year

The Osceola County School District just announced that it is implementing and enforcing a new policy to keep kids safe, but some parents aren’t sold on it.

According to a text message sent to parents, Osceola County students’ belongings will be subject to random searches throughout the school year.

"I don’t know, to be honest with you, how I really feel about it," said Sandra Garcia. "My daughter, she was telling me how they were going to start having metal detectors and randomly searching her bag."

Garcia said she is on the fence about the search policy. Her daughter is an incoming sophomore.

"It feels a little too much, but at the same time, I also understand the safety part of it," Garcia said. "The school that she goes to is a really good school with really good kids."

A statement from the district reads in part:

"This effort is a proactive measure to deter the possession of prohibited items on school grounds, such as weapons, drugs, and other dangerous items. By conducting these searches, we aim to create a safer environment where students can clearly focus on academics without concerns for their well-being.

MORE HEADLINES

"Sometimes people bring like vapes and stuff," said 8th grader Gilianna Guerrero.

Guerrero said she isn’t opposed to the searches; she’s just confused by the timing.

"It’s random that they’re doing this now," Guerrero said. "If they’re doing this now, why didn’t they do this before?"

District officials say searches will only be carried out on students in grades six through twelve, and school staff will conduct the searches using ‘handheld metal detection devices.’

Three-year-old Leah is starting pre-k; she’s got a few years before this will impact her, but her dad, Luis Cobos, said a policy like this is necessary today.

"It’s a good thing because of all the shootings that have happened," Cobos said. "The kids have to be safe."

According to the district, searches will be held regularly throughout the year, and classrooms will be selected for searches by an "electronic randomization tool." Prohibited items found during searches will be handled according to the district’s code of student conduct and with law enforcement as necessary.