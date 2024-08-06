Palm Bay man indicted for murder after shooting dad, calling 911 on himself: State Attorney's Office

Stream FOX 35:

A grand jury in Brevard County on Tuesday handed down a first-degree premeditated murder indictment for 23-year-old Brandon Cain, who is accused of shooting and killing his father and then calling 911 on himself.

The incident happened July 3 at a home on Danbury Street in Palm Bay. Police responded after Brandon called 911 and told dispatchers that he'd shot his dad, identified as 52-year-old Daniel Cain Jr., according to the State Attorney's Office.

Daniel was found dead in front of the home when police arrived.

Brandon initially told police that he shot his father in self-defense during a verbal altercation, but video footage obtained by detectives negated his claim, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. That video footage reportedly showed Daniel sitting outside alone when Brandon walked out of the house with a gun hidden behind his back.

Brandon Cain (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

"When unarmed Daniel stood up, Brandon shot him," the State Attorney's Office said.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Brandon was shown the footage of him allegedly shooting his father after he claimed self-defense, and he said "he did not remember that that is how the incident occurred," the affidavit said.

The Brevard County Grand Jury made its decision Tuesday after hearing testimony from investigators with the Palm Bay Police Department and Associate Medical Examiner.

Brandon remains in custody in Brevard County without bond. He was originally arrested on the following charges:

First degree premeditated murder

Reckless discharge of a firearm on residential property

Shooting a deadly missile into an unoccupied vehicle

A trial date has not yet been set.