Osceola County flooding expected to peak next weekend, city officials say

Osceola County officials warn that flooding caused by Hurricane Ian will continue to impact residents well into next weekend.

On Sunday, city officials urged residents to alert and informed as flooding caused by Ian will continue to torment neighborhoods over the next couple of days.

Flooding is expected to peak between October 7 through October 12.

Residents who live within flood prone areas will be alerted by the county's mass notification system that will ask them to prepare their homes for possible rising water levels and to consider moving to a safe location.

Officials also warned that if residents ignore warnings and water levels rise, it would be more difficult to reach them if they need help.

On Sunday, St. Cloud issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines due to rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The City of Kissimmee continued its voluntary evacuation notice for the residents of Shingle Creek Reserves at the Oaks.

Shelters and sandbag locations remain open for Osceola County residents.

Osceola County Shelters

Osceola Heritage Park (Pet-friendly)

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Status: OpenKissimmee Civic Center

201 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Status: Full

Sandbag Locations in Osceola County



Sandbag operations resumed today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Cloud Civic Center.