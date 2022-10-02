Ian aftermath: St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order because of rising floodwaters
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The City of St. Cloud issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines due to rising floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Residents are encouraged to evacuate to the emergency shelter at Osceola Heritage Park.
City officials said there are emergency resources available to help resdients evacuate if they cannot safely leave their homes.
"It may be difficult or impossible for small vehicles to exit through floodwaters. If you need assistance, call 9-1-1. Evacuation efforts will be prioritized based on emergencies and may be delayed. Our engineers and emergency managers are working with the South Florida Water Management District and the Army Corps of Engineers to address the rising floodwaters," city leaders said in a statement.
Sandbag locations in Osceola County
Sandbags are an effective way of preventing or reducing flood water damage.
Sandbag operations will resume at Osceola Heritage Park from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 2, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Cloud Civic Center.