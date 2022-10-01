Expand / Collapse search

Voluntary evacuation issued for Shingle Creek Reserve as Hurricane Ian floodwaters rise in Osceola County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Hurricane Ian
Osceola County officials gave an update on Saturday on flooding and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks. 

"If evacuation assistance is needed, dial 911. When evacuating, no wake when driving," the city tweeted on Saturday.