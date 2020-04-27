Osceola County extending state of emergency declaration

article

Osceola County is extending the existing state of emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension, which was appoved unanimously by the commission, provides access to resources at the state and federal level to support community needs. The County’s Emergency orders for a curfew and face coverings remain in place.

AdventHealth is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at Osceola Heritage Park. The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. People who wish to be tested are encouraged to pre-register at AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com where they will be assigned a time to be tested.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is adding testing sites throughout the community. The first testing site is set to open in St. Cloud and will operate Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can call 407-343-2000 to schedule an appointment. Testing criteria requires individuals to be symptomatic.