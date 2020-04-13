Osceola County modifies order requiring face masks in public

article

Osceola County’s emergency order that requires people to wear face coverings in public was modified by the executive policy group on Monday afternoon.

Osceola County offficials on Friday announced an executive order requiring all people to where face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new order removes a potential $500 penalty and the possibility of jail time. The following exemptions are cited in the order:

Persons under the age of two years.

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.

Persons working in a professional who do not have any face-to- face interactions with the public.

Persons working in a profession where use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession.

Persons exercising, while observing social distancing in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

The county on Monday reported over 330 positive COVID-19 cases and 96 hospitalizations as of Friday afternoon. There have been five deaths.

Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in Osceola County is required to wear a cloth facial covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place. Neighboring Orange County is recommending people wear face masks, but as of April 13, it was not a requirement.

ontinue reading for frequently asked questions about facial coverings.

Advertisement

What constitutes as a face covering?

Face coverings are pieces of cloth material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.

Do I need a surgical mask or an N95 mask?

No, you do not need a surgical mask or an N95 mask. It is recommended that the average resident does not use these types of medical masks as they are in short supply and should be reserved for healthcare professionals and first responders.

Can I make my own face covering?

Yes, as long as it is consistent with current CDC guidelines.

Where can I learn how to make my own face covering?

The CDC has released a video explaining how to make face coverings from items you can commonly find around your house.

When do I need to wear a face covering?

You must wear a face covering any time you are in a public place in Osceola County.

Do I have to wear a face covering while exercising?

You do not have to wear a face mask while exercising as long as you are observing social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

Do children have to wear a face covering?

Children under the age of two are not required to wear face coverings.

What if I have an existing health condition that makes it difficult to wear a face covering?

If wearing a face covering will cause impairment due to an existing health condition then you are not required to wear one.​

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News