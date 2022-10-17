Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian

Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17.

The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials.

Residents can view this map here to determine the areas where debris cleanup will be happening. County leaders say residents will need to enter their address to verify their area will receive debris collection.