Jewish community reacts to anti-Semitic remarks at UF game: 'Upsetting, disgusting, hurtful!'

People in the Jewish community are speaking up after anti-Semitic messages were seen at a University of Florida football game.

A message saying "Kanye was right about the Jews" was projected on the back of a scoreboard at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville this Saturday as the University of Florida and the University of Georgia faced off.

Kanye West was dropped by virtually every company he's connected to over a string of anti-Semitic comments made, including saying he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

"Upsetting, disgusting, hurtful," said Abigail Jacobs, a member of Orlando's Jewish community. "UF has a huge Jewish population too. A lot of people I know that go there were hurt and scared by what they saw just trying to go to a game."

TIAA Bank Field is home to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars Owner, Shad Khan, released a statement saying:

"I’m personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia game. I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better."

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia released a joint statement saying:

"The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance," the schools wrote in the statement. "We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."

Rabbi Chaim Lipskier, the campus Rabbi at UCF said college football should be about bringing us together, not apart.

"It’s supposed to be something that bridges the divide, brings people together, and those trying to show hatred it’s unfortunate. It’s sad," said Rabbi Lipskier.

He encourages everyone in the community to stand together, every day.

"It’s not good enough to be good quietly," said Rabbi Lipskier. "We need to be good loudly. If people can say hateful things, we can say positive things. Let’s show there’s more positive than hate."

Lonny Wilk with the Anti-Defamation League says it is important to speak out against hate.

"Make sure we don’t normalize hate," Wilk said. "That we don’t allow anti-Semitism to escalate from rhetoric into action."