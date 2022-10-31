Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor: 'My son was loved'

The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.

"This won’t be just another unsolved case in Orlando, this isn’t another Black boy killed, this is my son, and he meant a lot to a lot of people. And we aren’t sleeping until we figure this out," said Charlotte Davis, Nixon's Mother.

Dozens gathered for a community vigil Sunday to remember him.

"My son was loved, he was respected. He was appreciated for who he was in a lot of people’s lives," said Davis.

A community activist in Orlando, Miles Mulrain said Nixon was part of the organization 'Stop the Violence' and mentored teens in Orlando.

"It’s just unfortunate," said Mulrain. "Someone who was actually caring is a victim of the same violence he was trying to stop."

As Nixon's family and friends desperately search for answers, they're asking for help from the community.

"We don’t want Anthony to be another headline," said Mulrain. "We want real justice, real answers, want people to call Crimeline."

If you do have information, you can call Crimeline anonymously. The number is 800-423-TIPS.