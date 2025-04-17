Orlando woman attacked inside her home; Police looking for mystery man

The Brief Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her home. The alleged incident happened on April 15 at a home in the Orwin Manor neighborhood. Police said the suspect broke into a woman's home, attempted to assault her, and then ran away. Anyone who recognizes the person should contact the Orlando Police Department.



The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into a woman's home and attempting to sexually assault her. Police released surveillance video of the suspect allegedly running through a neighborhood.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. on April 15, 2025, in the Orwin Manor neighborhood. The woman told police that an unknown man broke into her home and attempted to assault her. Surveillance video appears to show the suspect walking along a sidewalk in the neighborhood, and later running through the neighborhood, according to images released by police.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s. He is described as being between 5'7" and 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and pants.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 and request the Special Victims Unit.

Why you should care:

Altamonte Springs Police are looking for a man accused of attacking at least three women in separate incidents. Police said the suspect appears to be targeting women who are alone and at night. All three incidents happened over a span of days near State Road 426 and Wymore Road.

Police also released some surveillance video of the alleged suspect. FOX 35 reached out earlier this week for an update on Altamonte Springs Police Department's investigation. There were no new updates, police said.