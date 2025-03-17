Sketch released of man accused of nighttime assaults on women in Altamonte Springs

The Brief The Altamonte Springs Police Department has released a sketch and additional details about the appearance of a man accused of committing nighttime assaults on women near State Road 436 and Wymore Road.

Police on Monday released a sketch of a man accused in three nighttime assaults on women in Altamonte Springs.

Authorities also shared new details regarding the suspect's appearance.

Suspect description

New details:

Authorities described the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall and has a slim build.

He has dark hair, dark eyes, and mild acne on both cheeks.

At the time of the incidents, he was wearing dark clothing and white shoes. On one occasion, he was seen wearing a dark-colored mask, officials said.

Investigators were able to create the sketch of the suspect below using facial details provided by one of the victims.

Authorities have released this sketch of a man accused of committing nighttime assaults on women near State Road 436 and Wymore Road in Altamonte Springs. (Credit: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

Police investigation

What we know:

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating three separate assaults involving a man who targeted women who were alone at night. The attacks occurred between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the area of State Road 436 and Wymore Road.

Authorities have released video surveillance of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not determined whether the suspect has a specific pattern in choosing his victims. It is also unclear if he has any known connection to the area or if he is targeting it randomly. Investigators have not publicly shared details on whether any physical evidence has been recovered or if there are additional leads beyond witness descriptions and surveillance footage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

