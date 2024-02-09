Orlando weather: Warm temps continue into the weekend

Another day with warm temperatures and plenty of dry time is on the way for our Friday in Central Florida. After starting off the day in the 50s, afternoon highs make a dramatic warm up. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Our pleasant and warm stretch of temperatures will carry us into this weekend. In fact, high temperatures Saturday will come just shy of the 80-degree mark.

Sunday will be an even warmer day too, with highs finally reaching the low 80s. Any weekend plans you may have will get the green light! Plenty of dry time is on the way for this weekend as well.

NEW WORK WEEK: Our dry and warm stretch finally comes to an end, courtesy of our next rain-maker that's set to arrive on Monday afternoon. Rain chances will be low overall, with only a few scattered light showers anticipated.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the low 70s.