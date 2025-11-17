Orlando weather: Warm, sunny week ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. - We'll have the first of many great days ahead, with some fog early, leading to sunny skies and a delightful feel to the air.
It's the kind of weather that you could easily "forget." It's a time of year when it often gets much colder across most of the country. High of 81°.
Tonight's forecast
Mostly clear skies. Look up after midnight toward the east to catch some leftover Leonid meteors, which peaked Monday morning before dawn. Low of 60°.
More warmer weather on Tuesday
Clear skies with a few passing high clouds and a high of 82°. Our typical high is 78°, so this represents temperatures running about 4° warmer than normal.
Looking ahead
What to expect:
There are indications another surge of arctic air will flood a large portion of the USA after Thanksgiving, with a big shakeup in the upper-level pattern across the Northern Hemisphere.
Some models suggest we may see a big dip in our temperatures here in Florida come early December, but this is a forecast of more than 14 days, which is beyond our forecast skill for such certainty. Chances are we will catch at least somewhat cooler temps after two weeks of above-normal weather, taking us through Black Friday.
