Orlando weather: Warm, sunny week ahead

The Brief Foggy start to the day, especially west of Orlando. Sunny day and dry week ahead. Comfortable low 80s through Thanksgiving.



We'll have the first of many great days ahead, with some fog early, leading to sunny skies and a delightful feel to the air.

It's the kind of weather that you could easily "forget." It's a time of year when it often gets much colder across most of the country. High of 81°.

Tonight's forecast

Mostly clear skies. Look up after midnight toward the east to catch some leftover Leonid meteors, which peaked Monday morning before dawn. Low of 60°.

More warmer weather on Tuesday

Clear skies with a few passing high clouds and a high of 82°. Our typical high is 78°, so this represents temperatures running about 4° warmer than normal.

Looking ahead

What to expect:

There are indications another surge of arctic air will flood a large portion of the USA after Thanksgiving, with a big shakeup in the upper-level pattern across the Northern Hemisphere.

Some models suggest we may see a big dip in our temperatures here in Florida come early December, but this is a forecast of more than 14 days, which is beyond our forecast skill for such certainty. Chances are we will catch at least somewhat cooler temps after two weeks of above-normal weather, taking us through Black Friday.