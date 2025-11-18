Orlando weather: Warm, dry stretch continues across Central Florida this week

The Brief Warm, dry weather will hold steady across Central Florida this week. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will be warmer, reaching the upper 70s near the coast and the low 80s inland. The weather is expected to remain sunny and rain-free through the weekend and into next week.



After starting the day off in the 50s and 60s, afternoon temperatures will be on the warm side this afternoon.

Plan for highs to reach the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s for inland communities.

Orlando's high will reach 82°, which is about four degrees above our average high of 78°. Skies will be clear, meaning plentiful sunshine is on the way.

What will tonight's weather be like?

Central Florida will stay mostly clear and dry overnight. Temperatures will be mild as lows dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Pleasant weather continues through the weekend

This persistent pattern of warm, dry, and sunny weather will continue for the next several days.

A large ridge of high pressure will be the large dominating factor for the forecast, even into next week.

We'll remain rain-free and sunny for at least the next week or so and temperatures will continue to climb to above-average levels.

The warmest temperatures look to arrive this weekend as highs approach the middle 80s.